Roads are treacherous as storm sweeps into eastern NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Numerous schools have announced Monday closings and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed some state employees to stay home as a storm sweeps through the Northeast, bringing black ice, blustery winds and a foot or more of heavy snow.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain swept into Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and much of New England Sunday afternoon. State police had responded to more than 550 storm-related crashes and 252 disabled vehicles across New York state by 7 p.m. Sunday and Cuomo placed National Guard personnel on standby.

Cuomo directed non-essential state employees in Albany and surrounding counties to stay home on Monday. An advised speed limit of 45 mph was posted on numerous highways.

Icy roads caused numerous accidents on Interstate 84 in Pennsylvania on Sunday and a section of Interstate 81 north of Binghamton was closed because of icy conditions for a while.