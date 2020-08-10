Road worker in eastern Iowa dies in machinery accident

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A road construction worker has died after becoming pinned under a concrete spreader in eastern Iowa, authorities said.

The accident happened Monday morning along a segment of U.S. Highway 61 where crews were working on a paving project, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Arriving first responders extricated the man from the machine and rushed him to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials have not released the worker’s name, but say he is a 61-year-old resident of Nichols, Iowa. Authorities are investigating his death.