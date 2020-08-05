Road tax fails in 110-110 tie in western Michigan township

NORTH PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A tax proposed to repair roads in a western Michigan township ended up in an election tie.

“A tie is a defeat,” Ionia County Clerk Greg Geiger said.

In the county's North Plains Township, the millage result was 110-110 Tuesday. There's a possibility that the ballots will be counted again.

The tax would have provided around $28,000 a year to maintain 40 miles of gravel roads, township Supervisor William Kruger said.

“It takes most of our township income just to maintain the roads,” Kruger told WOOD-TV. “We want to keep some reserves for if we have a major road disaster.”

Election turnout in the township was 24%. It appears that 229 people voted but nine skipped the road millage question.