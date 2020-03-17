Ridgefield confirms first case of coronavirus

RIDGEFIELD — A town resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, First Selectman Rudy Marconi told residents Monday night.

“We have a positive test and I know it won’t be the last one,” Marconi said Tuesday.

He said more tests are currently being done, and he expects the number of Ridgefield residents confirmed to have the virus to rise. “They were living in Ridgefield, yes. I don’t know how long,” Marconi said.

The patient is being treated at Danbury Hospital, he said.

Right now, health officials are investigating anyone the patient may have had contact with, the first selectman said. Marconi said he believes the patient is 88-years-old, but said he was not given any information on their current condition.

Health officials expect the virus to peak in the next 45 days, Marconi said, after which cases may begin tapering off. He warned that process could take an additional 45 days, meaning the virus could affect the state into the summer months.

He said he is also concerned about the long-term impact the health crisis will have on local businesses, many of which are not part of a larger conglomerate.

“They’re on their own, and when they begin to close, it’s not going to look good,” Marconi said. “That’s why we’re asking everyone to buy local.”

In his most recent update on the crisis, Marconi asked residents to avoid play dates and other large gatherings that could risk spreading the disease. He confirmed no curfews have been ordered for the town.

The town Stop and Shop has a steady stream of deliveries, the first selectman said. “The chain of supply will only be stressed if hoarding continues to take place,” Marconi said.

Concern about the virus led Gov. Ned Lamont to declare a state of emergency last week, and ordered bars and restaurants to close throughout the state.

On Tuesday, the Governor said there are now 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout Connecticut