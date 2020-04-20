Ridgfield Parks & Recreation offers cooking and science summer camps

If your children enjoy cooking, then they will love Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s iCook Camps. They will master slicing, dicing, baking, mixing, and more in our two camps for children ages 6 to 10 years old. Cooking Around the World Camp runs from Aug. 10-14 and Superfoods and Superheroes Camp runs from Aug. 17-21. Both camps meet from 9 a.m.-noon at the Recreation Center. Our young chefs will prepare delicious meals and share recipes with their family and friends.

Does your child love solving mysteries? At our Mad Science Spy Lab Camp, for children in first through fifth grade, campers will be given spy tools and evidence to gather clues such as prints, bones, and fake blood to gain knowledge in forensic science. Once the mission is complete, campers will receive a special Mad Science lab coat, goggles, and daily take home sheets for extended learning. Camp runs from Aug. 17-21 and meets from 9 a.m.-noon at the Recreation Center.

We want to give your kids a summer to remember. If you register for two or more weeks of Adventure Day Camp, you will receive 10% off. For more information, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.

Kathy Fassman