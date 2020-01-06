Ridgefielders petition POCD revision in advance of Tuesday meeting

Morning traffic on Route 35, near the intersection with Farmingville Road heading into downtown Ridgefield is congested, Tuesday, July 26, 2016.

Keeping Ridgefield beautiful is something all residents would seem to agree on.

In advance of Tuesday night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on the town’s revised Town Plan of Conservation and Developmen t (POCD), residents are protesting to make sure that it’s atop the town’s goals for the next decade.

A petition titled, “Please help keep our lovely town of Ridgefield beautiful” has accumulated 140 signatures since launching over the weekend.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting on January 7th at 7:00 pm at the Town Hall Annex (right by Yannity Gym) on a day when two other important town events are taking place,” the petition reads. “If you are unable to attend this meeting and feel strongly about keeping our small town beautiful, please sign this petition to have your voice heard at that P&Z meeting.”

The rest petition is written as a plea to the zoning commission to include several items in the 2020 state-mandated POCD.

Those requests include:

“...no commercial enterprises in residential zones

...protect our neighborhoods from excessive traffic, disruption, obstruction of views and the like

...reapply to the State for 830g exemption

...limit height of building construction to include 830g in coordination with State

...written assessment of traffic impact before building approval presented to the public

...written assessment of sewerage system impact before building approval to include how much capacity remains after each hookup

...Planning & Zoning and Inland Wetlands Board must have joint meetings at least once per quarter

...Planning & Zoning and Conservation Commission must have joint meetings at least once per quarter

...what needs to be changed to accommodate our aging population to include such ideas as separate parking or traffic free zoner, more handicap parking, transportation, housing changes and other suggestions from Commission on Aging.”

The Town Hall Annex is located at 66 Prospect Street.