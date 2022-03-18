Ridgefielders could see nominal tax increase in upcoming budget, finance chair says

RIDGEFIELD — Finance Chairman Dave Ulmer anticipates the board will use some of the town’s fund balance to offset tax increases for residents in fiscal year 2023, which could result in an increase around 1 percent.
The board has an established policy to maintain the fund balance as roughly equal to 8-9 percent of the annual operating budget to protect against dramatic budget adjustments in the event of adverse economic situations. It also has an informal goal of pushing budget surpluses into the next fiscal year to offset unnecessary tax increases.