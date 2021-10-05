Ridgefielder's project supports troops deployed overseas: 'We hope that it spreads like wildfire' Alyssa Seidman Oct. 5, 2021
Lianie Ochoa, 16, has launched an initiative to paint the town yellow. The project involves displaying yellow ribbons in support of Connecticut’s 600 National Guard members who are currently deployed overseas.
Lianie Ochoa / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
Fifth-grader Joshua Ochoa hugs his father, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Ochoa, after a surprise meeting between the father and son during an assembly at Scotland Elementary School, in Ridgefield, Conn. Dec. 10, 2019.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 3 of6
Lianie Ochoa and her younger brother Joshua, 12, hang a yellow ribbon around a tree in town. The initiative supports Connecticut’s 600 National Guard members who are currently deployed overseas.
Lianie Ochoa / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
Fifth-grader Joshua Ochoa hugs his father, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Ochoa, after a surprise meeting between the father and son during an assembly at Scotland Elementary School, in Ridgefield, Conn. Dec. 10, 2019. Sgt.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
RIDGEFIELD — Lianie Ochoa has lived in military communities her entire life. So when she and her family moved to Ridgefield three years ago, she felt a certain void.
Wanting to change that, Ochoa, 16, launched an initiative to paint the town yellow. The project involves displaying yellow ribbons in support of Connecticut’s 600 National Guard members who are currently deployed overseas.