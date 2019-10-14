  • Ridgefield resident Bil Mikulewicz, left, receives a certification renewal from Grand Master Yang Jun as a teacher of traditional Yang Family Tai Chi Chun after a four-day teacher training seminar. Mari Lewis, director of the United States Teacher Academy, looks on at the WCSU campus in Danbury. Mr. Mikulewicz teaches at the Cannon Grange in Wilton. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Ridgefield resident Bil Mikulewicz, left, receives a certification renewal from Grand Master Yang Jun as a teacher of traditional Yang Family Tai Chi Chun after a four-day teacher training seminar. Mari Lewis, director of the United States Teacher Academy, looks on at the WCSU campus in Danbury. Mr. Mikulewicz teaches at the Cannon Grange in Wilton.

    less

    Ridgefield resident Bil Mikulewicz, left, receives a certification renewal from Grand Master Yang Jun as a teacher of traditional Yang Family Tai Chi Chun after a four-day teacher training seminar. Mari Lewis,

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Ridgefield resident Bil Mikulewicz, left, receives a certification renewal from Grand Master Yang Jun as a teacher of traditional Yang Family Tai Chi Chun after a four-day teacher training seminar. Mari Lewis, director of the United States Teacher Academy, looks on at the WCSU campus in Danbury. Mr. Mikulewicz teaches at the Cannon Grange in Wilton.

less

Ridgefield resident Bil Mikulewicz, left, receives a certification renewal from Grand Master Yang Jun as a teacher of traditional Yang Family Tai Chi Chun after a four-day teacher training seminar. Mari Lewis,

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo