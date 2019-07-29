Ridgefielder finishes fifth at Yu-Gi-Oh World Championship

Incoming ERMS student Jack Winstanley, 11, finished in fifth place in the Dragon Duel (13 and under) Yu-Gi-Oh North American World Championship Qualifier in Pittsburgh.

The North America World Championship Qualifier is a 3-day event, where duelists compete for a chance to represent North America at the Yu-Gi-Oh World Championship in Berlin, Germany. Jack competed against 83 children who topped regions from around the US and Canada in this invite-only event.

Yu-Gi-Oh is a Japanese trading card game where each player uses cards to "duel" each other in a mock battle of fantasy "monsters." The game is "almost" Turing complete, a term used to describe computability theory of abstract machines and modern programming languages.

With each turn taking up to 25 or more steps, the different phases of the game require deep concentration and creative strategy.

Jack finished 13th in 2018 and is looking forward to competing again in 2020.