American Legion Post 78 Commander George Besse was honored with Second Lietenant Kristopher Klemm's first salute as an officer.

Kristofer Klemm, 21, a 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School and senior at Norwich University earned his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army on May 3, 2020.

He will be attending Infantry Basic Officer Leaders Course in the beginning of June and will head U.S. Army Ranger School and Airborne School within the next year. A member of the Norwich University Corps of Cadets, Lt. Klemm has distinguished himself from many other cadets, earning the Jack Barney Combat Arms Award for the Outstanding Infantry, Armor, Field Artillery Commissionees for displaying dedication, professionalism and the warrior ethos early in May.

He was an avid student and athlete at Ridgefield but did not participate in athletics at Norwich. Instead, he was a part of the Norwich University Ranger Challenge team and indoctrinated into the Norwich University Ranger Company, which he attributes helped him to develop into the leader he is today and prepare him for his future endeavors.

Due to COVID-19, Norwich University was closed, so his commissioning ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 78.