Ridgefielde plans COVID-19 testing Saturday

Testing for COVID-19 will be offered for a third time at the Ridgefield Recreation Center on Saturday, June 13 from 11 to 3.

Another “town-wide testing” session is planned Saturday at the Recreation Center. Two previous Saturdays offering town-wide testing drew 545 people and of those six people tested positive for COVID-19.

The town’s release on the testing program, dated Monday. June 8, is below.

RIDGEFIELD, CT: June 8, 2020:

Town wide testing for current evidence of COVID-19 for all residents will take place Saturday, June 13 at Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road from 11 am to 3 pm (last appointment time 2:30.) No prescription is required.

Preregistration is recommended by going to : https://docsmedicalgroup.com/get-tested.

Be sure to bring Drivers License (or other proof of Connecticut residency — bill with your name, school ID, etc.) Note: the time may be different from the time indicated during registration.

When registering go to Check in Online and choose a time. Under Visit Info, go to the ‘Reason for the Visit’ drop-down menu by clicking the arrow to the right, you must select “COVID19 Ridgefield Resident.” Enter your personal and insurance information there.

If uninsured, additional steps will be required at the time of the testing. Follow the instructions in the pale blue box to verify the phone number you provided. Once complete, an onscreen confirmation will appear and an email will arrive later. Ignore the Danbury address listed and plan to proceed to the Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road. It is not necessary to register for the portal.

The tests are first come/registered, first served. There will be very limited tests for nonregistered Ridgefield residents, so please register in advance. On the day of the test, you must bring your license and insurance card! (a copy of both will help speed up the check-in process).