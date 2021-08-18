Ridgefield zoning officer's permit repeal for Prospect Street development sustained

RIDGEFIELD — Despite a complicated argument about pandemic-related executive orders — and a majority of members in support — an appeal to overturn the zoning officer’s denial of a 21-unit development on Prospect Street was not upheld by the Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday night.
Representatives from Pierandri Realty LLC and The Giardini Limited Partnership argued that Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency orders extended their deadline to begin work on the project at 63-67 Prospect Street, which was first approved 14 years ago.