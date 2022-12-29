Ridgefield mom works to promote inclusivity in LGBTQ+ community, 'to feel like you belong'

RIDGEFIELD — When her daughter Eva became a member of the trans community at the age of 6, Alisa Trachtenberg realized she wanted to learn more about being trans and decided to educate others about it as well.
Over the years, Trachtenberg became a driving force in making members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ridgefield feel included by creating many initiatives — especially for young people. She is also executive director of Ridgefield CT Pride, a nonprofit organization that celebrates the town’s LGBTQ+ community.