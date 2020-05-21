Ridgefield waits to reopen dog park, pickleball courts; COVID-19 Deaths at 41, cases 172

The dog park will not have a partial re-opening, as previously announced, until June 1 — when tennis and pickleball courts will also expected to re-open, the town said today.

Ridgefield has 172 cumulative COVID-19 positive tests, according to “corrected numbers” from town Health Director Ed Briggs, and 41 people in town have died from the disease. A variety of issues related to the town’s economic re-opening are discussed by First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

RIDGEFIELD, CT: May 21, 2020: First Selectman Rudy Marconi reminds residents that reopening information is dynamic and can often be contradictory and confusing.

“We follow state mandates and from there build our own program on how to safely reopen,” he says. “Each municipality decides each sector safely. The same is true of a businesses— some may not have been ready. We are all anxious to get back to normal, but I ask for your patience during these unprecedented times.”

Ridgefield COVID-19 corrected numbers were released today by Health Director Ed Briggs. Cumulative positive tests total 172. Deaths total 41, all but four originated in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. State and local health staffers are working to get the new Microsoft CV-19 tracking system up and working. Still no actionable information is coming from the system, according to Director Briggs.

Ridgefield will continue to offer drive through testing for Ridgefield Residents on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Signups will begin on Tuesday May 25 and sign-up information will follow as soon as the site is activated.

Reopen Ridgefield Guidelines can be found on the town website: www.ridgefieldct.org and on the ECDC website: www.ridgefieldct.com. For questions call the hotline: 203-431-2718.

All social distancing and face covering requirements are mandated by the State of Connecticut. For problems or questions or complaints call the 2-1-1 State hotline or locally: 203-431-2718.

Signage indicating that face coverings are required for entry are available for pick up by local businesses (one sign per door please). Pick up in the front door vestibule at Town Hall between 8:30-4:30 p.m.

Parks and Recreation has announced that the dog park and tennis courts will not open until June 1. No more than 50% of normal occupancy will be allowed, social distancing and face coverings will be required (for the people, not the pets!)

Pickleball courts and the Skate Park will also open at that time. Go to:

https://www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org/home/news/opening-june-1-tennispickleball-courts-dog-park-and-skatepark-fields-basketball-courts.

The State of Connecticut will be distributing 50,000 infrared thermometers it has secured for small businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship to support safe reopening activities. Entities that would like to request a thermometer can fill out the forms located at ct.gov/coronavirus in the “Access to Personal Protective Equipment” section. Follow the appropriate links for your business type.

The State is continuing the mask distribution program to businesses with less than 50 employees (two masks per employee.). Apply at: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ct-small-business. Once you apply, check your email frequently for further instructions on pick up.

Residents are reminded to avoid policing others. If uncomfortable in a situation, leave the scene. Please remember to be kind and keep your cool.

All restaurants that reopen do so under the guidance of the Health Department. Residents should be aware that very strict state and local mandates are being followed.

Reopen Ridgefield Hotline: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday: 203-431-2718: 24,900 people working together, to restore our vibrant economy, slowly and safely.