Ridgefield voters give aquifer protection to wetlands board

With a resounding vote of 197 to 86, Rigefield’s town meeting transferred aquifer protection responsibilities from the Planning and Zoning Commission to the new separate Inland Wetlands Board.

There was no debate Wednesday night, as the question was immediately called, and an overwhelming voice vote of the packed auditorium at Veterans Park School directed officials to get on with voting.

At a public hearing in August there were 23 speakers in favor of giving aquifer protection duties to the wetlands board and no one spoke in support of keeping the responsibilities with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The current arrangement — with a single group of nine officials acting as the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Inland Wetlands Board and the Aquifer Protection Agency — will continue until after the November election, when a new separate Inland Wetlands Board will be elected, and will now have aquifer protection duties as well. The separation of the wetlands board from P&Z was dictated by town vote on a charter revision proposal last November.

There was applause Wednesday night when town meeting moderator Sharon Dornfeld announced the results of the ‘option A’ or ‘option B’ vote.

“In favor of ‘A,’ the Inland Wetlands Board, 197,” she said. “In favor of ‘B,’ the Planning and Zoning Commission, 86.”

People had voted by paper ballots that had been handed out as people entered, and they were counted in the Veterans Park principal’s office by a group of eight people headed by Republican Registrar of Voters Wayne Floegel.

The town meeting was scheduled to start at 7:30 and it was about 8:30 when the vote totals were announced, with much of that time taken up by the registrars of voters documenting people’s status as voters as they entered and handing them small slips of green paper to vote upon.