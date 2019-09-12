Ridgefield voters forum to highlight school board, selectmen races

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters, in partnership with the Ridgefield Library, will host a forum featuring candidates from three of Ridgefield’s municipal races on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The forum features candidates competing for open positions on the Board of Education, the Board of Selectmen, and for first selectman.

The evening will include each slate of candidates, in three separate forums, answering questions on issues impacting Ridgefield.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to submit questions on league-provided notecards up to10 minutes prior to the start of the forum for possible use during the event.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages active participation in government and voting.

The Oct. 1 forum at the library is free and open to the public.