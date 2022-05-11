Ridgefield voters approve $156 million spending plan , but turnout low
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11
Ballot clerk Gillian Sheerin, left, and Ridgefield High School senior Hunter Jewell, a ballot clerk intern, hand out a ballot during the budget referendum in Yanity Gymnasium on Tuesday May 10, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of11
Valerie Guthrie, of Ridgefield, votes in the budget referendum in Yanity Gymnasium on Tuesday May 10, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Tom Zuber, of Ridgefield, votes in the budget referendum in Yanity Gymnasium on Tuesday May 10, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of11
Ridgefielders vote in a budget referendum on Tuesday at Yanity Gymnasium. May 10, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
Tom Zuber, of Ridgefield, votes in the budget referendum in Yanity Gymnasium on Tuesday May 10, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of11
Tom Zuber, of Ridgefield, votes in the budget referendum in Yanity Gymnasium on Tuesday May 10, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
Tom Zuber, of Ridgefield, votes in the budget referendum in Yanity Gymnasium on Tuesday May 10, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of11
RIDGEFIELD — A 3.22 percent spending increase for 2022-23 passed Tuesday’s referendum with participation from less than 7 percent of the town’s eligible voters.
Reflecting a 3.22 percent year-over-year increase, the
nearly $156 million spending plan includes $106.6 million in school funding, $47.5 million for town operation expenses and $1.6 million for road and Americans with Disabilities Act infrastructure improvements.
Kendra Baker is a reporter for the News-Times who previously worked as a general assignment reporter for The Wilton Bulletin. Before The Bulletin, Kendra freelanced for The Redding Pilot and interned for the New Haven Independent. She graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in psychology. Her work has also been published on ConnecticutHistory.org.