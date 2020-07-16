Ridgefield voters approve 14-acre open spce purchase

The purchase of 14 acres of woodlands off Bear Mountain Road as open space was approved by Ridgefield voters a July 15 town meeting.

More open space! More woodlands protected!

A 14-acre open space purchase was approved without dissent at a special town meeting of about 50 Ridgefielders conducted by Zoom on Wednesday night, July 15.

“It’s just trees and rock and animals and plants,” Conservation Commission member Jack Kace said, describing the parcel to the meeting.

“It’s a pretty picturesque section,” he said. “It’s high elevation, and very steep, at least on two thirds of the property.”

The $140,000 cost of the 14-acre purchase is being covered by donated funds — a combination of money the Conservation Commission has accumulated in its Open Space Fund, and grant money the commission is also working to obtain.

“There will be no general fund money, or town taxpayer money, for this purchase,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told the meeting.

Conservation Commission Chairman James Coyle was celebratory about the approval of the acquisition, which will serve as a connector between an otherwise land-locked three-acre piece of open space the town owns, and the much larger Hemlock Hills open space tract.

“This Bear Mountain purchase is a big deal. It has been 15 years since the commission has purchased open space,” Coyle said Thursday morning. “The property itself is already in a pristine natural state, pretty much free of invasive species, and will link Hemlock Hills to an isolated three-acre parcel of existing open space.

“The linkage is key,” he said. “The commission plans to put in trails in the Bear Mountain open space to enhance those linkages.”

Hemlock Hills is 385 acres and already adjoins the 313-acre Pine Mountain open space and also the 460-acre Bennett’s Pond State Park, creating what Marconi described at the meeting as the town’s largest open space area — 1,158 acres.

With the 14-acre purchase, and the three-acres that will connect to the larger parcels, which total 1,158 acres, that will become 1,175 acres of contiguous open space area.

Grants, maybe

The Conservation Commission is still working on two grants that could reduce its cost, according to Coyle,.

The commission has previously obtained from The Thrift Shop a $25,000 grant which was originally aimed at acquisition of a one-acre parcel near Lake Mamanasco — a purchase that was derailed a few weeks back by opposition from neighbors on Craigmoor Road.

“There were two possible grants under evaluation,” Coyle said. “We did receive $25,000 from the Thrift Shop but that was for the defunct Craigmoor Road property. I have requested consideration from the Thrift Shop to apply that full amount to Bear Mountain.”

Another grant might come from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

“We also did apply to the DEEP for an OSWA (Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition) grant for the Bear Mountain property. They will fund up to 65% of the purchase price. “However, there is no guarantee that we will receive a grant from them. We are purchasing the property anyway.” Coyle said.

“We don’t expect to hear one way or the other until late in the year. If we do receive the grant, it will help replenish our coffers for the next purchase.”

If the grant from the state did come through at the full 65 percent that is permissible under the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition program, that would be $91,000.

Grants or no, Coyle is hopeful the deal — now being finalized by attorneys — will be completed fairly soon.

“This summer,” Coyle said. “Town counsel is working on the paperwork as we speak.”

Although the money is coming from the Open Space Fund, financed by private donations, and not from the town’s annual budget or general fund, it still required a town meeting vote. Under the town charter any transaction involving town land — acquisition or sale — needs approval by voters.

The number of people who attended the meeting via Zoom is not entirely clear.

Andrew Neblett, the town’s information technology director, said that there were 27 people signed up as panelists for the meeting — members of the Board of Selectmen, the Conservation Commission, and other people who had business on the selectmen’s agenda that followed the town meeting. And he said a similar number of people were signed up to get the meeting on Zoom as “registered attendees” — though he couldn’t say how many of them actually attended.

The 14-acre acquisition advances the town a bit closer toward its goal of having 30 percent of Ridgefield’s more than 22,000 acres or 35-square-mile area is preserved as open space. The 30 percent has long been a Conservation Commission target and is also stated as goal in the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, recently revised and re-adopted in up-dated form by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“Congratulations to the Conservation Commission on this purchase,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said at the end of town meeting. “We are striving to get to 30 percent — we’re at about 25.2, so every little bit is going to help. There are not a lot of large parcels left in our community, so we need to be diligent in our pursuit of open space.”