RIDGEFIELD — After holding its Dig Pink fundraiser virtually in 2020, Ridgefield High School volleyball came back strong this year, raising a record-breaking $4,600 for Ann’s Place in Danbury.

The girls junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams hosted RHS’s first Dig Pink event in 2009 after head coach Lidania Cibere’s aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months before her wedding. Since then, the program has raised thousands of dollars for breast cancer research.

“Dig Pink is one of our favorite nights. Not only are the girls competing, but we are raising funds and awareness (of) an important issue,” Cibere said. “When things hit close to home, things hit you differently. With my aunt’s diagnosis, I knew I wanted to do something to honor her and the many men and women who have suffered and ultimately passed from breast cancer.”

Committee chairwoman Teresa Costello said she and her team aimed to make this year’s event the “best ever.” One of the committee members, Laura Kiefaber, whose freshman daughter plays JV, suggested Ann’s Place as this year’s beneficiary, Costello said.

Kiefaber was diagnosed with stage 2 lobular carcinoma on Oct. 18, 2016 — five years to the day of this year’s fundraiser. She had an “aggressive surgery” on Nov. 28, 2016, and underwent chemotherapy from January to May 2017 before undergoing a second surgery that June.

“I was healthy, I exercised, I ate well, I didn’t smoke, but it came completely out of the blue and knocked me down,” Kiefaber said. “It was hard to transition back (since) I had a fear of it coming back.”

While in recovery, Kiefaber joined a support group at Ann’s Place for cancer survivors who had recently finished treatment. “Talking to others who felt the same way was super helpful,” she said. “It’s an amazing community of people.”

The committee spoke to small businesses in town to solicit items and gift cards for the raffle; Costello said they received $700 worth of gift cards alone. The teams also held a pink-themed bake sale, and each winner of the 50/50 drawing returned their winnings towards the grand $4,600 total, Costello said.

Kiefaber was featured as the guest speaker during the event, which was held in person at Ridgefield High School on Oct. 18. She informed the audience about the importance of self-checks, early screening and detection, but, more importantly, she spoke in memory of her late friend, Suzanne Jehl.

“My friend was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer at age 37 and passed away in 2017 after a long and courageous fight,” Kiefaber said. “Had she been told to get a baseline mammogram at age 35, she might still be here.

“I want young women to know to listen to yourself, and if you think something’s wrong don’t stop until you get answers,” she continued. “If you feel something, say something.”

Cibere said everyone did an excellent job in keeping the Dig Pink tradition alive at Ridgefield High. “Raising awareness (of) breast cancer is very important, and the earlier we can start educating young women on breast cancer, the stronger the fight will be,” she added. “If we can spread awareness and early detection, we can save lives.”

