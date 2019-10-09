Ridgefield unveils plan for new community garden at Farmingville

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Ridgefield High School student Jax Mantione have partnered together to build a new community garden on the old farm land at Farmingville Elementary School.

In spring of 2020, the town will have a new community garden place on land where cows used to graze. Ridgefield has had a community garden on Halpin Lane for a number of years.

The plots are oversold, and many wish they had a space to plant. Marconi has heard their pleas.

“People have been asking for years, when will the town allocate an area for more community garden plots. I am pleased to finally be able to fulfill these requests,” Marconi said.

This subject was originally discussed at the July 17 Board of Selectmen Board meeting, and since then a lot of progress has been made. A private donation has been secured for a well, a plan has been drawn for the garden, and Jax Mantione has begun spearheading the project for her Girl Scout Gold Award.

“I’m grateful for last years intern Jennifer Kramer’s work and Jax has picked up where she left off.” said Marconi.

The initial plan is for a garden of twenty plots with room for expansion to forty. Plot reservations are now open on a first come, first serve basis.

If interested in reserving a plot, call the First Selectman’s office at 203-431-2700.

Jax also plans on holding educational seminars on the basics of gardening and healthy eating for those interested. More updates will be forthcoming in future articles.