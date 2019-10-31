Ridgefield under wind, freeze advisories on Halloween night

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield under wind, freeze advisories on Halloween night 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

What’s one costume everyone will need to make it through Halloween 2019? An umbrella and a windbreaker.

With showers hitting Ridgefield pretty much throughout the day, and a patchy fog covering town in the afternoon, the annual trick-or-treating in town will be a bit trickier than usual.

New precipitation amounts Thursday afternoon have amounted to less than a 10th of an inch possible but more showers are expected tonight.

Thunderstorms are also possible after 11 p.m.

There’s also a patchy fog forecast before 11, with a low around 51 degrees.

“Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph,” the National Weather Service forecast said. “Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

Friday’s forecast is sunny, with a high near 56; west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.