Ridgefield under freeze watch Friday night following windstorm

A tree down, resting on wires, across Great Hill Road between Buck Hill and Bennetts Farm on Friday, Nov. 1. A tree down, resting on wires, across Great Hill Road between Buck Hill and Bennetts Farm on Friday, Nov. 1. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield under freeze watch Friday night following windstorm 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The high-wind advisory for Ridgefield expired at noon on Friday, Nov. 1.

Now residents face another problem: cold temperatures.

The town has been placed under an overnight freeze watch that remains in effect until Saturday morning.

“Eversource is working on local outages, but progress is slow, says the company, because of the extent of the outages across the state,” said Dick Aarons, Ridgefield’s emergency management director.

At noon, Eversource was still clearing make-safe and priority calls.

“We have one crew working in Ridgefield and have placed a priority on clearing three cul de sacs and then restoring power to as many as possible as quickly as possible,” Aarons said. “At noon we had about 850 homes without service. All of these outages are associated with downed wires in 19 locations. Eversource says it is bringing in out-of-state crews to help. The OEM has been told to expect some restoration in the Ridgebury area by the end of the day.”