Ridgefield tree lighting ceremony will be virtual Friday

The downtown lights in Ridgefield are on and shoppers are out, but a virtual ceremony to officially turn on the lights is planned Friday, Nov. 27, at 5:45 p.m., available on a variety of electronic media.

T he lights are twinkling in the trees along Main Street already to welcome the holiday season, but a virtual ceremony to officially turn them on is still planned the day after Thanksgiving.

Ten-year-old Conner Curran, his twin brother Kyle and eight-year old brother William will “pull the holiday switch” in a virtural ceremony available on a variety of electronic media Friday Nov. 27, at 5:45 p.m. Ira Joe Fisher will be master of ceremonies, and participants include First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Sarah Grossman from the Chamber of Commerce and Mary Jones from Downtown Ridgefield.

Santa Claus will appear via Zoom to give children a 2020 message specifically for Ridgefield. A special email address that goes straight into Santa’s mailbox has been set up for anyone wishing to send a letter. Send letters to Santa@RidgefieldCT.org.

Entertainment is planned by ACT of CT, the Ridgefield High School Choir, the Ridgefield High School Orchestra, the Prospector, the Theatre Barn, the Ridgefield Chorale, The First Congregational Church, and the Theater Barn.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate even if we can’t be downtown in person for a countdown,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi. “This is the year to stay home so we can all stay safe and some very creative people have put together a not-to-be missed show. I’m pretty excited about it.”