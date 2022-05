RIDGEFIELD — To kick off Pride month in June, members of Ridgefield CT Pride along with state and local leaders and groups, will gather together to raise the Pride Progress flag at the town’s inaugural pride flag raising ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. June 1 at Ridgefield Town Hall, 400 Main St.

Participants are asked to meet by the flagpole.

The flag will fly high in front of Town Hall for the month of June.

Those who are expected to be in attendance at the ceremony include Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi, State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D-Ridgefield, and state Sens. Will Haskell, D-Westport and Julie Kushner, D-Danbury.

The Pride Progress flag was created by American Daniel Quasar in 2018 as a more inclusive variation on the Rainbow flag that has long been a symbol of the LGBTQ+ Community, a release said.

The Pride Progress flag features the six colors of the internationally-recognized Rainbow flag (red, orange, yellow, green blue and violet), plus five new colors (pink, white, turquoise, brown and black) to represent and raise visibility of marginalized groups within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The five new colors are arrayed in the shape of a chevron pointing right, both for prominence and to point forward towards the future.

Other Pride Month events in June include:

June 3- PRIDE Shabbat, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom in Ridgefield. For more information contact office@ourshirshalom.org.

Ridgefield’s annual Pride in the Park on June 4 from noon to 3 p.m., with a march around the park starting at 1 p.m.

June 1-30 - Ridgefield Library

Displays around the library of resources and books for all ages

The Pride Perks card is also available and provides some discounts.

For a full list of Pride Month events, visit RidgefieldCTPride.com.