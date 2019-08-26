Ridgefield to host annual September 11 remembrance ceremony

Ridgefield town officials will once again gather to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The annual town ceremony will take place Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the town’s 9/11 Memorial Monument in front of the rec center.

The monument is located at 195 Danbury Road. There is a newly-built parking lot south of the rec center’s main entrance.

For more information, contact: Office of the First Selectman at 203-431-2774 or selectman@ridgefieldct.org.

This month and next, the Ridgefield Historical Society will sponsoring an exhibit in town hall that features Ridgefielders who lost their lives in New York City and how the town responded in the days following the terrorist attacks around the country.