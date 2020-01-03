Ridgefield to host public hearing for WestCOG’s Regional Plan

The Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG) 2020-2030 Regional Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) is a 10-year vision and planning document for the region.

It covers recommendations for land use, housing, transportation, public utilities, and other priorities identified by the Council.

A public hearing will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, at RVNAhealth. The building is located at 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield, CT 06877.

All interested parties may attend the public hearing and provide comments regarding the potential adoption of the 2020-2030 Western Connecticut Plan of Conservation and Development. The draft Plan is available for inspection at plan.westcog.org.

For language assistance or other accommodations, contact the Western Connecticut Council of Governments at least five business days prior to the meeting at help@westcog.org.