Ridgefield to hold restaurant week in March

The town of Ridgefield will hold a restaurant week this spring, the town’s economic and community development commission announced Thursday.

Restaurant week will run from Sunday, March 1 through Sunday March 8.

Participating restaurants include Gallo, TerraSole, Posa, Bailey's Backyard, Sarah's Wine Bar, Bernard's, Luc's, Dimitri’s Diner and 850 Degrees Wood Fired.

The restaurants will all have a curated menu, though pricing was not immediately available. Menus will be posted on the commission’s website February 24.

“Additional participants are being confirmed daily and will include everything from family-friendly favorites to fine dining,” the commission said.

The restaurant week coincides with a week of plays, concerts, and other exhibits in town.

ACT of Connecticut, the professional theater group on Old Quarry Road, will be performing Stephen Schwartz' Godspell. Branford Marsalis will perform live March 1 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will also have a number of exhibitions that week, the commission said.

The town previously held a restaurant week organized by the Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

The commission first talked about bringing the event back a year ago in the springtime to coincide with events and foot traffic after the winter months.