Ridgefield to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 24

A display is set up in United Nations Plaza urging people to register to vote, as seen on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2014, in San Francisco, Calif. The San Francisco Department of Elections holds a voter registration drive at UN Plaza during today's National Voter Registration Day.

The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield (LWVR) and the Ridgefield Library will join forces on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by registering voters at the Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration opportunities will be available for citizens who will be 18 years old (or older) by Election Day, Nov. 5, 2019. Current registrants can also make address or party affiliation changes. General information will be available about absentee balloting, poll locations, voting hours and positions and candidates up for election.

National Voter Registration Day is a massive 50-state effort to register voters before Election Day this November. With local elections happening in a few weeks, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year and next. National Voter Registration Day is the right place to start by getting registered. That is why communities across the country are planning to use National Voter Registration Day to increase voter participation.

Thousands of national, state, and local organizations and volunteers will be the driving force behind National Voter Registration Day 2019. Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right - the right to vote. More than two million Americans have registered to vote on this day since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day.

For more information, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org