Ridgefield theater company launches fellowship to help playwrights find their ‘bliss’

RIDGEFIELD — A real-life plot twist has spurred a local theater company to establish its first-ever playwriting fellowship, which will support emerging artists as they craft new stories for the stage.
On Feb. 1, Thrown Stone Theatre Company launched the 068 Magazine Playwriting Fellowship, which is partially underwritten by the eponymous publication. The six-month program will assist up-and-coming playwrights both creatively and financially, and includes a stipend, developmental funds and workshops to refine their new material.