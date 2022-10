RIDGEFIELD — The high school community is mourning Thursday’s death of a teenage athlete who, school leaders say embodied the school’s mission to “be kind.”

Fifteen-year-old Nia Simpson, a junior at Ridgefield High School, was an integral part of the school’s community, said Principal Jacob Greenwood in an email to students and families on Friday. School and town officials have not commented on the cause of death.

“Nia was involved in all aspects of life at RHS, playing volleyball, lacrosse, and ice hockey, and serving as a vital member of student government where she embodied their mission to ‘be kind,’” Greenwood wrote.

Greenwood wrote that counselors will be available for students and staff throughout the school day and after hours Friday and continuing into next week.

“While we have support at school, when dealing with such a loss we understand that conversations at home can be difficult to navigate,” Greenwood wrote. He suggested those seeking support visit Helping Children Cope With Loss, Death, and Grief, written by the National Association of School Psychologists.

In his email, Greenwood wrote Nia “touched innumerable lives with her kind spirit, gentle personality, and curious mind, and we cannot begin to express how much she will be missed by everyone at RHS.”

When contacted Friday, Ridgefield Capt. Jeff Raines said the department was not involved with Nia’s death.

The Ridgefield High School Girls Volleyball team declined comment, saying they are in mourning.

“We prefer not to speak about her today — it’s a very difficult time and the girls need a minute,” the team said in a response to a Facebook message.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

CORRECTION: An original version of this article incorrectly stated the teen's age. She is 15.