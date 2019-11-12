Ridgefield teen arrested for supplying alcohol to youth party

A Dogwood Drive resident was arrested for permitting alcohol consumption at a youth gathering at Ridgefield police headquarters around 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Ridgefield police said the 19-year-old male was charged after three officers responded to a party at his Dogwood Drive residence.

According to a report, an investigation revealed that 17 youths — all under the age of 21 — were gathered at the residence consuming alcohol.

Police said the teenager was issued a misdemeanor for permitting alcohol consumption in a private dwelling to under age youth.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 14.