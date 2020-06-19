Ridgefield tax deferral programs will be ending

The deferral program for taxes the town adopted in the face of COVID-19’s arrival and the economic shutdown that followed — pushing the deadline for town tax payments from April 1 to July 1 — will end soon. The interest on taxes not paid up by then will revert to the former interest rate — set by state statute — of 1.5 percent a month of 18 percent a year.

Here’s is the release on the subject sent out Friday, June 19, by the town Office of Emergency Management:

“The deferral program and the low interest program adopted by the Town of Ridgefield as per the Governor’s Executive Order 7W and 7S for the April 1, 2020, tax period is about to expire.

“Under deferral program any April deferred tax is due by July 1, 2020 to avoid any interest charges. Any unpaid balance after July 1, 2020 will result in the interest reverting back to the original statutory interest rate of 1.5% per month or part thereof, which for the month of July is 6%.

“If you wish to apply for the deferral program for tax due in July, please submit an application along with proof of loss of income to taxoffice@ridgefieldct.org, by mail or drop off in our lock box on the outside of Town Hall. According to the program it must be submitted by July 1, 2020 to be considered. The application is available through the Tax Collector's link or the Covid-19 information page under Tax Relief Programs.

“The low interest rate program reduced your interest rate from 1.5% per month or part thereof to .25% per month or part thereof for the months of April through June. That low interest rate expires after June 30, 2020. As of July 1, the interest rate reverts back to the statutory interest rate of 1.5% per month of part thereof from the original due date, which for the month of July is 6%.

“For any tax due July 1, the same logic applies; the interest rate for delinquent payments is .25% per month of part thereof for the months of August and September. After September 30, 2020 to interest rate will revert back to the statutory interest rate of 1.5% a month or part thereof from the due date of July1, which for the month of October is 6%.

These two programs set forth by Governor’s Executive Orders 7W and 7S cannot be altered by the town. Any questions please feel free to reach out to the Tax Collector’s Office 203.431.2779 or taxoffice@ridgefieldct.org.