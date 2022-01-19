Ridgefield superintendent proposes $107.4 million spending plan for schools
The Board of Education recently got its first glance at Superintendent Susie Da Silva’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year. The $107.4 million spending plan is an increase of 4.9 percent from fiscal year 2022. It reflects significant increases in supplies and equipment, special education and other miscellaneous costs.
RIDGEFIELD — The Board of Education recently got its first glance at Superintendent Susie Da Silva’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year.
The $107.4 million spending plan is an increase of 4.9 percent over the previous fiscal year. It reflects significant increases in supplies and equipment, special education and other miscellaneous costs.
