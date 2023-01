RIDGEFIELD — The superintendent proposed a 3.79 percent increase in spending for the next school year as she presented her plan for a $110.6 million "modest and conservative" budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Her budget plan is about $4 million more than the current year's budget of $106.6 million.

Salaries and employee benefits would account for nearly 80 percent of the 2023-24 Ridgefield superintendent's proposed budget, which school chief Susie Da Silva presented at Monday night's Board of Education meeting.

"The proposal is intentionally modest and conservative, given the climate and also that we serve one community, so we're paying attention not only to our needs, but also the needs of the town," Da Silva told Hearst Connecticut Media after her presentation.

"While this particular budget is more conservative, the reality is future budgets may not be and so we wanted to really pay attention to the now and what the needs are now," she said. "We're intentionally more conservative than one might expect in this particular climate."

Overall, she praised the district, its staff and its students at the meeting in explaining the budget plan.

"Ridgefield continues to be recognized as one of Connecticut's premier school districts," Da Silva said. "The Board of Education, the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance and the community as a whole should be proud of the continued commitment to our schools and our students."

Budget breakdown

The salaries for noncertified and certified staff would make up about 60 percent of the proposed budget — totaling about $66 million, of which $13.6 million is for noncertified staff.

"Certified staff are those individuals who are certified by the (state) Department of Education," including teachers, counselors, media specialists, principals and more, Da Silva said.

"Those individuals have negotiated contracts," she said.

The budget calls for salary increases of about 10 percent for noncertified staff, which would total $1.3 million. Noncertified staff include positions such as secretary, paraeducators and data specialist.

The cost of employee benefits would rise to about $21 million, up by about 2.25 percent or about $454,000 from the current budget. Employee benefits account for about 19 percent of the total proposed budget.

Transportation costs would go up about $129,000, or 2 percent, from this year's budget, totaling about $6.6 million and accounting for about 6 percent of the total plan.

Energy costs, including electricity, oil and gas, are budgeted to increase by about $557,000 or about 20 percent from this year — totaling about $3.4 million.

"This is a result of the current (economic) climate," Da Silva said. "We are all facing it."

The only decrease from this year's budget is in the category of projects, repairs and maintenance, which totals about $2.1 million — which would be a reduction of about $162,000 or 7 percent from this fiscal year.

Staffing shifts

The district also requested that a part-time supervisor at Farmingville Elementary School be made a full-time worker.

"This was compassionately argued by our elementary principals based on the number of students, the number of meetings. It is incredibly challenging for our elementary schools that only have a point-five (half-day supervisor) because at any given day, an administrator is there on their own. So if there's a student issue ... a team meeting, a parent challenge — you're one person," Da Silva said.

The district is also looking at repurposing the English language coordinator role to become a supervisory position, which would cost $4,000 more.

"We have a (part-time) supervisor at Veterans Park (Elementary School). We would be combining that role, having the EL coordinator physically be in the space. The responsibilities of the EL coordinator is for our nine schools and it could be even for the alternative high school," Da Silva said.

The population of children whose primary language is not English is rising in Ridgefield, she said.The EL coordinator helps organize students' programs based on their language proficiency, she said.

Enhanced security

School security continues to be an area of concern across the nation, as well as in the state of Connecticut and at Ridgefield Public Schools, Da Silva said.

The district will be hiring a full-time director of security for $120,000 a year. That person will be paid by the district's budget for ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, funds, for the remainder of the fiscal year. The district will need to put that position in its budget for the next fiscal year.

The district is also hiring nine school security officers for next year. That cost, $364,896, would be offset by a reduction in the budget of $475,248 in outsourced security services, Da Silva said.

"We're switching from the professional services model we currently have while keeping a few people in place," she said.

"We believe it's a more effective and appropriate model for the needs of our community. Secondarily, the rising costs of the professional services that we have — they were increasing us 33 percent this year and then ultimately at least 33 percent next year. It didn't make sense. It made sense for us to hire our own people," Da Silva said.

Additionally, she referenced the completion of security projects at buildings last summer. That included the addition of bollards, or anti-vehicle intrusions, in front of all the schools to protect the entrances from cars and the installation of a vestibule at the entrance of Branchville Elementary School to provide a second set of doors and additional security there.

Transportation costs

The district reduced the transportation portion of its budget last year by $150,000 with the purchase of two vans.

That $150,000 remains in this year's budget, Da Silva said, with the district planning to buy two more new vans.

"We're hoping to have them by June. What that means is we would increase the four part-time van drivers, which is really what we have in terms of mitigating the costs on the transportation side. We'd have four vans in our small fleet," she said.

Enrollment numbers

The Ridgefield Public Schools saw an increase of 102 students from last school year, Da Silva said.

The total enrollment as of Oct. 1 at, excluding its preschool, was 4,568 students, she said. With the 56 preschoolers included, the total comes to 4,624 students.

But the district projects student enrollment will decrease to 4,411 students next year.

"The topic of declining enrollment is one that is typically raised around the budget season. K-8 is staffed according to class size guidelines, and adjusts accordingly to enrollment, so there's no subjectivity there," Da Silva said.

As the budget process continues, the Board of Education will participate in a full-day meeting Saturday, Jan. 21, with the opportunity to ask questions.

The school board ultimately votes on the budget, which, if approved, would become the Board of Education's adopted budget.

It would then be submitted to both the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance for approvals. It will ultimately be decided by the Ridgefield voters.

There will be opportunities throughout the process for the public and the school community to attend public hearings and provide feedback through those hearings or by email, Da Silva said.