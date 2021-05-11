Ridgefield students recognized for outstanding achievement

3 1 of 3 Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Ridgefield Public Schools’ student achievement was on full display at the Board of Education meeting on May 10, when principals from the middle and high schools introduced recipients of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) award and the Association of School Superintendents (CAPSS)/Western CT Superintendents Association (WCSA) award.

CABE awards are designed to recognize achievement and potential, and for the board itself to be recognized as a community leader. Two students from each school stood out for their hard work and for going above and beyond to serve as leaders.