Ridgefield students plan walkout to protest climate change

A protester shows a placard during a climate demonstration Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Paris. A protester shows a placard during a climate demonstration Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Paris. Photo: Francois Mori / Associated Press Photo: Francois Mori / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield students plan walkout to protest climate change 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The national protests against climate change will come to Ridgefield Friday afternoon.

Ridgefield High School Principal Stacey Gross confirmed that high school students were planning to walkout at the beginning of the fourth period scheduled to start after 10 a.m.

“This is not a school sanctioned activity and our expectation is that students will be attending class,” Gross wrote to parents. “That being said, I have requested an increased police and central office presence on campus.”

Gross said that if students walk out of class the school will adhere to its “attendance practices.”

“While allowing students the freedom to express themselves, we will make every effort to keep all students and staff safe,” she said.

Students will not be allowed to congregate in the building if they choose to walkout of class, Gross explained.