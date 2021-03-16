Ridgefield students learn about empathy, diversity

RIDGEFIELD — Last month, Barlow Mountain Elementary School participated in Awareness Week, which was held in collaboration with the Parent Teacher Association. Students and staff engaged in activities that focused on diversity, culture, tolerance, differences, empathy and compassion.
During Awareness Week, BMES worked towards supporting the school’s shared goal of social-emotional growth and education. Elementary Supervisor Sarah Weirsman worked with teachers and staff to plan activities for students in Pre-K through fifth grade.