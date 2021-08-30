Ridgefield students in K-9 return to the classroom

RIDGEFIELD — A hint of normalcy permeated the late-summer air as children arrived at Veterans Park Elementary Monday morning for the first day of school. Students in grades K-9 reentered classrooms for full, in-person learning, a distinct change from how school began a year ago.

“It was a great day and great to see all the kids back,” Ridgebury Elementary School Principal Jamie Palladino said. “Teachers are excited to have children back and all of them in front of them. We had laughter, excitement and joy running through school today, and that is why we love what we do.”

Although the district is not offering a remote or hybrid option for students this year, “We’re prepared to shift our model, particularly at the secondary level,” Assistant Superintendent of Special Services Elizabeth Hannaway said at a Board of Education meeting last week.

A shift would likely come depending on the prevalence of the delta variant, she explained. In recent weeks, infections have reached highs not seen since April and Connecticut hospitals have more COVID patients than they did in early May.

The district is also preparing to screen students in grades K-6 on a weekly basis as soon as Sept. 13. The voluntary program is designed specifically for children who are ineligible to receive the vaccine and is intended to alleviate transmission in the event of a positive case.

Students, faculty and visitors are required to wear masks in school buildings and on buses regardless of vaccination status.

Ridgefield Public Schools’ Media Manager Alison Pratt said administrators spent the summer fielding new hires and engaging in team-building exercises to prepare for the year ahead. She added that all teachers participated in professional development sessions that focused on “rebounding” from an unprecedented pandemic year.

Elementary level teachers gained insight into differentiated learning through small group instruction, Superintendent Susie Da Silva wrote in an update to families. She added that special education, Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade teachers received training in the curriculum resource Heggerty Phonemic Awareness while essential and core content area teachers for grades 6-12 worked on alignment and collaboration.

A copy of the district’s safe return plan can be found at www.ridgefield.org/News.

Nicholas Rondione contributed to this story.

