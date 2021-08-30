Ridgefield students in K-9 return to the classroom

RIDGEFIELD — A hint of normalcy permeated the late-summer air as children arrived at Veterans Park Elementary Monday morning for the first day of school. Students in grades K-9 reentered classrooms for full, in-person learning, a distinct change from how school began a year ago.
“It was a great day and great to see all the kids back,” Ridgebury Elementary School Principal Jamie Palladino said. “Teachers are excited to have children back and all of them in front of them. We had laughter, excitement and joy running through school today, and that is why we love what we do.”