Ridgefield students grades 6-12 could soon return to full in-person learning

RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield students in grades 6-12 may return to classrooms for full, in-person learning after spring break, according to school Superintendent Susie Da Silva. The middle and high schools have been following a hybrid learning model since September.
The plan was developed based on local data surrounding COVID-19 cases, which last month hit double digits in a single day. School officials meet weekly with local health experts to get briefed on the numbers, and at the time the district was planning a full return for grades 6-12, “local data was continuing to go down,” Da Silva said.