Ridgefield students earn academic achievements

Named to dean’s list

St. Lawrence University — Rylan Cherico, Meghan Hyatt, and Alexandra Oskam were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University.

Earn degrees

Roger Williams University — The following students received degrees from Roger Williams University in May:

Harrison Levesque graduated with a bachelor of science in engineering (mechanical engineering specialization); Shannon Mohr, bachelor of science in marketing; Drew Mullin, bachelor of science in marketing; and Matthew Saporito, bachelor of science in marketing.

First year of college

James Madison University — The following students are part of the class 2024 at James Madison University:

Matthew Carpenter, accounting major; Danielle Piazza, marketing major; Hanna Brody, nursing major; Emma Klotz, social work major; and Kiera McCrohan, studio art major.