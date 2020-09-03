Named to dean’s list

St. Lawrence University Rylan Cherico, Meghan Hyatt, and Alexandra Oskam were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University.

Earn degrees

Roger Williams University — The following students received degrees from Roger Williams University in May:

Harrison Levesque graduated with a bachelor of science in engineering (mechanical engineering specialization); Shannon Mohr, bachelor of science in marketing; Drew Mullin, bachelor of science in marketing; and Matthew Saporito, bachelor of science in marketing.

First year of college

James Madison University — The following students are part of the class 2024 at James Madison University:

Matthew Carpenter, accounting major; Danielle Piazza, marketing major; Hanna Brody, nursing major; Emma Klotz, social work major; and Kiera McCrohan, studio art major.