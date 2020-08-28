Ridgefield students earn academic achievements

Earn degrees

Bryant University — The following students earned degrees at Bryant University: Matthew Colville earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree in marketing, cum laude; and Siera Fregosi earned a bachelor of arts degree in politics & law.

Marist College — Gemma Tebbutt earned a bachelor of science in digital media with a concentration in animation and minors in graphic design, studio art and renaissance history from Marist College. This fall she will be attending DePaul University in Chicago for a master of arts in animation.

Penn State Univeristy — Claire M. Watsik graduated on May 9, 2020 from The Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of science degree in middle level education and a minor in special education. Watsik also made the dean’s list all four years at Penn State and was a member of the Phi Sigma Sigma sorority. Currently she is working as a teacher in the Ridgefield Public School System.

Named to dean’s list

Union College — Harrison Berger, class of 2023, liberal arts major; Emma Lee, class of 2021, political science major and Peter Dranow, class of 2021, sociology major were named to the 2019-20 semester dean’s list at Union College.