Ridgefield students earn academic achievements

Earn degrees

Bates College — The following students graduated from Bates College in May and also were inducted into Bates Scholar-Athlete Society.

Sofie Sogaard, American cultural studies major, women and gender studies and anthropology minor, daughter of Morten Sogaard and Chung-Hyun Lee-Sogaard, 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Casey Snow, mathematics and sociology major, child of Elliot L. Snow and Patricia M. Snow, 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Alexandra Salazar, psychology and Spanish major, daughter of Daniel G. Salazar and Olga L. Anaya-Salazar, 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Columbia University — Lana Dubin, Ridgefield High School class of 2010, graduated in May with a master of arts in museum anthropology from Columbia University. She started her museum career at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, where she participated in the student docent program and later worked as a museum attendant. She is now the collections manager for the Tenement Museum in New York City. Dubin is the daughter of Laurie and Nevin Dubin.

Rochester Institute of Technology — James Cutolo graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor of science degree in business administration-finance.

Simmons University — Katerina Howie earned a bachelor of science in neuroscience & behavior from Simmons University in Boston.

Named to dean’s list

Loyola University Maryland — The following students were named to the spring dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland:

Gabrielle Mignano, Patrick Cropsey, Amanda Condron, Caroline Suozzi, Grace Dinkel, Christopher Besgen, Elisa Jonas, Anna Hirsch.

Simmons University — Cara Mackenzie and Samantha Margolin were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.