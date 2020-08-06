Ridgefield students earn academic achievements

Earned degrees

Adelphi University — Jessica Camarda, a mathematics major, earned a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude from Adelphi University.

Fordham University — Caroline Nethercott received her master of social work degree from Fordham University Graduate School of Social Services on May 16 2020. Caroline is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Nethercott.

Attends Research Science Institute

Kenneth Choi, a student at Ridgefield High School was among 84 high school and international scholars who participated in the 37th annual Research Science Institute (RSI), a six-week program that gives students the opportunity to conduct original, cutting-edge science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research.

Named to dean’s list

Baylor University — Elizabeth J. Moran, College of Arts & Sciences was named to the spring spring semester dean’s list at Baylor University.

Le Moyne College — Thomas Lefebvre, a junior communications major was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College.

Penn State — Eleanor C. Forbis was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Penn State University.

Roger Williams University — Jordan Bell, Anthony Borrello, Jack Costello, Erik Hanson, Ian Porter, Megan Williams were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.