Ridgefield students earn academic achievements

Duquesne University

Daniel Harrington was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Duquesne University where he is majoring in finance.

Miami University

Catherine Babcock was named to the spring semester president’s list at Miami University where she is majoring in kinesiology.

New Hampshire

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire: Isabella Arms, highest honors, political science; Dana Bedard, high honors, hotel and hospitality management; Katherine Ouellette, honors, communication; Brandy Mauro, highest honors, neuroscience and behavior; Amanda Terbrusch, high honors, communication.

James Madison University

Thomas Kwalwasser, Kristina Mitten, Giuliana Tripuzzi, Emma Brody, Alexandra LaPorta, Sydnie DeMarco were named to the spring semester dean’s list at James Madison University.

Quinnipiac

The following students earned degrees from Quinnipiac University:

Garrett Amill, bachelor of arts in journalism; Liam Birmingham, bachelor of science in computer information systems; Maria Dillon, bachelor of arts in history; Mary Dunne, sixth-year certificate in educational leadership; Shawn Finnegan, master of business administration; Christopher Misciagna, bachelor of arts in public relations; Leah Phelan, bachelor of science in nursing; Antoinette Scialo, bachelor of arts in criminal justice, bachelor of science in economics; Michael Whalen, master of science in accounting; Marissa Yulo, bachelor of science in marketing.

The following students were name to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University:

Garrett Amill, Kristen Anderson, Liliana Betschart, Jessica Boxer, Anthony Difabio, Maria Dillon, Carolyn Feurman, Daniel Feygin, Ann Hage, Edwin Hassenstein, Nicole Henderson, Caroline Hinkle, Natasha Hoffner, Robyn Karashik, Leah Phelan, Pierce Savino, Antoinette Scialo, Lauren Whalen, Marissa Yulo, Nicholas Yulo.

Saint Michael’s College

Spencer Benedetto, a May 2020 graduate, psychology major, and a graduate of Ridgefield High School was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College.

University of Scranton

Kristen LeFebvre, a freshman occupational therapy major, and Patrick J. Budicini, a senior finance major, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton.

Williams College

Taran Singh Dugal, son of Mohinder Singh Dugal and Rajender Kaur Dugal, received a bachelor of arts in philosophy and political economy from Williams College June 7. Dugal also was a member of the Gargoyle Society; 2018-2019 Williams-Exeter Programme at Oxford cohort, where he played for the Exeter College Cricket Club; executive editor of the Williams Record, and president of the Williams Musicians Alliance. Other achievements include: dean’s list; 2019 recipient of the Russel H. Bostert Memorial Fellowship; 2018 recipient of the Colin and Lily Roche 1993 Student Research Program Fellowship; and Graves Prize for delivery of essay.

Worcester Polytech

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Megan Brady, class of 2022, biology and biotechnology major; Charles Snow, class of 2023, computer science major; Georgianna Wood, class of 2020, mechanical engineering major.