Ridgefield students earn academic achievements

Harrison Becker graduated with a bachelor of arts in interactive media design, game development and programming concentration from Becker College.

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bucknell University:

Tierney Beauregard, class of 2020; Rachel Bodner, class of 2023; Kelsey Bordash, class of 2021; Deb Cox, class of 2020; Michael Heller, class of 2022; Rachel Johnston, class of 2022; Emily Parker, class of 2023; Daniel Parson, class of 2023; Joe Fazio, class of 2022; Tom Golden, class of 2021; Sarah Loughran, class of 2020; Julia Sullivan, class of 2023.

The following students earned degrees from Bucknell University this May: Tierney Beauregard, Deb Cox, Sarah Loughran, Lucy Wemyss.

Cullen Charles Scheer received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, mathematics minor from Clarkson University in May.

Matthew Bruehlman earned a bachelor of science in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Theodora Bliziotis was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.

Patrick Budicini earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Scranton.

Mckenzie Rinke was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Utah where she is enrolled in an intermedia art BFA program.

The following students earned degrees from the Univeristy of Vermont: Taylor Arnold, Bridgitte Ettinger-Curnan, Rebekah Silver, Stephen Thaxter, Jackson Turek.