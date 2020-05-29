Ridgefield students earn academic achievements

Bowdoin College

Bowdoin College’s 24th annual Honors Day acknowledging the exceptional academic accomplishments of students and faculty was held on the academic year’s last day of classes, May 6.

Caroline Dranow, class of 2020 at Bowdoin College, received the Richard P. Martel Jr. Memorial Prize. Dranow is a visual arts major with a minor in history.

The Citadel

Kyle McCormick earned bachelor of arts degree in political science from The Citadel. McCormick graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets virtual commencement ceremony held May 9.

College of the Holy Cross

The following received bachelor of arts degrees from the College of the Holy Cross: William Crowley, summa cum laude; Jenna Gasparrini and Matthew Gasparrini.

Cassandra Smith, class of 2023 was named to the spring semester first honors dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross where she is studying psychology with a concentration in rhetoric & composition.

Northeastern University

The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northeastern University.

Renee Cauchon, behavioral neuroscience; Sloan Coughlin, biology; Cameron Andry, business administration; Sara Flynn, business administration/design; Luke Faillaci, computer engineering; Julia Kerr, computer science; Quinn Fleming, criminal justice; Amelia Hynes, criminal justice; Carolyn Stark, criminal justice/political science; Petros Papadopoulos, cybersecurity; Maximilian Meyer, economics; Paige Ludl, journalism; Emma Jelkovac, nursing; Claire Ward, nursing; William Kynast, undeclared; Christopher Flynn, undeclared; Annette Meyers, mechanical engineering, University Honors Program; Inbar Ofer, undeclared, University Honors Program.

Norwich University

Kristofer Klemm, a May graduate of Norwich University, received a commission into the U.S. Army in a ceremony held earlier this month.

Providence College

Noah Schmidt, a 2018 graduate of Immaculate High School was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Providence College where he is a junior majoring in healthcare policy management and business innovation.

University of Vermont

Margaret Vanni and Bridgitte Ettinger-Curnan were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Georgie Wood, a recent graduate from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, with a dual bachelor’s and master’s in mechanical engineering, is headed into a career at PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay facility in Killingly. Much of Wood’s success in this new venture stems from the work she did for a windmill farm on Long Island this year; she played a role in helping the farm preserve the historical integrity of the windmill while developing new ways to integrate a wind energy system.