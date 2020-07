Ridgefield students earn academic achievement

Furman University — Callahan Meachem, son of Mark Meachem and Heather Meachem, has earned a place on Furman University’s spring semester dean’s list.

High Point University — Dylan Bean, Alexander Hallahan and Ciara Van de Merlen were named to the spring semester dean’s list at High Point University.

Moravian College — Elizabeth DeMassa was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Moravian College.

University of Alabama — Alec Boxer and Mackenzie Whitelaw were named to the spring semester president’s list; and Mackenzie Wanicka was named to the spring semester dean’s list at The University of Alabama.

University of Delaware — The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware:

Jason Bangser, Ryan Bogursky, Dylan Chelednik, Harrison Chuma, Michael Conley, James DeMatteo, Julia Gerber, Gracie Girvalo, Connor Goff, Emma Hackett, Matthew Masi, Riley Morrison, Michael Saccucci, Katherine Schoenherr, Alexia Skor, Jeffrey Storm, Lauren Thrasher, Carly Wein.