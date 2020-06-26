Ridgefield students earn academic achievement

Clemson University

Kendra J. Gordillo was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Clemson University where she is majoring in genetics.

Colby College

The following students earned bachelor of arts degrees from Colby College in Waterville, Maine: Ava Colarusso, daughter of Frank and Lorna Colarusso, global studies and science, technology, and society major and Ridgefield High School graduate; Finnian McNamara, government major, attended Stratton Mountain School, son of Patrick and Paula McNamara; and Benjamin Viggiano of Whitehouse Station, N.J., son of Stephen and Mary Viggiano of Ridgefield, English major with a concentration in creative writing, Ridgefield High School graduate.

Dickinson College

The following students earned degrees from Dickinson College this May:

Claire Taben, daughter of Peter and Linda Taben, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in international business & management. Taben is a graduate of Ridgefield High School. Jimmy Turner, son of John and Kate Turner, graduated with a bachelor of arts in educational studies and history. Other achievements include: commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant, ROTC, The Sergeant Harry Goldberg Dickinson College Military Science Prize and The John Dickinson Sabre Award. Turner is a graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Eastern Connecticut State University

Full-time students, Lien Corley, communication major; Charles Leckie, psychology major; and Mackenzie Robson, accounting and finance major were named to the spring dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Elon University

Hailey Victoria Eichner, daughter of Stuart E. Eichner and Meredith J. Eichner was named to the spring semester president’s list at Elon University.

Emerson College

Media arts production majors, Joshua Carone, class of 2022; Taylor Ranney, class of 2020; and Mallory Shofi, class of of 2021 were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College.

George Mason University

Spencer Ogden, a student at Ridgefield High School, has been selected to represent Ridgefield, as a National Youth Delegate to the 2020 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.

Ogden joins a select group of 300 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. He was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment will be held June 28 to July 3. Ogden is the son of Karen and Paul Ogden of Ridgefield.

The Harvey School

Elias Lichten, a junior at The Harvey School earned a Cavalier Scholar certificate for achieving a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher for the spring term.

Iowa State University

Madeleine P. Van Meter, public relations major, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University.

Ithaca College

The following students graduated from Ithaca College this May: Victoria Ammirato, B.S. in emerging media; Jennifer Brian, B.S. in clinical health studies; Austin Drukker, B.A. in communication studies; Jeffrey Gilbert, B.S. in integrated marketing communications; Andrew Rizzo, B.S. in integrated marketing communications.

Jennifer Brian, clinical health studies major; Christopher D’Entrone, business administration major; Rico Froehlich, theater production and design major; and McKinley Walsh, public and community health major were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Moravian College

Elizabeth DeMassa was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Moravian College.

Norwich University

Kristofer William Klemm received a bachelor of science summa cum laude in health science at Norwich University where he also was named to the spring semester dean’s list.

Springfield College

Maura Murphy was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Springfield College where she is majoring in business management.

Susquehanna University

Johanna Benson was named to spring semester dean’s list Susquehanna University.

University of Notre Dame

Julia D. McSpedon has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2020 semester.

Annabel G. Briody was named to the spring semester dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship.

University of Rhode Island

Patrick Browne, Jack Peters, Ethan Riina, Nolan Schmer, Anna Sorgie, and Leanne Steinowitz were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.