Ridgefield students create website celebrating Black History Month

RIDGEFIELD — Last June, the Ridgefield Public Schools community joined the nation in speaking out against racism. Now, a group of students is providing related resources to their peers and family members in the form of a website.
Ridgefield High schoolers Kayla Johansen, Samantha Rodriguez, Cheyla Williams and Marlene Edwards created the website to commemorate Black History Month as part a social studies project. In February, students were encouraged to develop projects that focused on Black history and culture, according to department head Danny Martins.